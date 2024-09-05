J&K: Pulwama Police Arrest Terrorist Associate & Seize Hand Grenade During Naka Check At Karimabad Crossing

Representational Image

Pulwama: Pulwama Police arrested a terrorist associate and seized a hand grenade during a Naka check at the Karimabad crossing on Thursday. The suspect has been identified as Arsalan Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, and a resident of Karimabad.

Statement Of Kashmir Police

According to Kashmir Police, "During the search, a hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the suspect. Investigations revealed that the accused had planned to lob the grenade at the Naka party, posing a serious threat to security forces and public safety. The timely action by Pulwama Police thwarted the attack, preventing any potential loss of life or injury."

Case Registered

A case has been registered under FIR No. 182/2024, with charges under the Explosives Act (Sections 4 and 5) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Sections 18 and 23) at Pulwama Police Station, the official press release added. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more information and any potential links to other terror activities.

On September 2, three pistols, suspected to have been dropped by a drone, were recovered in the Ramgarh Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The recovery was made during a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu Police, and Samba Police.

According to J-K Police, the operation was launched after receiving a tip-off about a drone sighting in the Mallu Chack area. "On hearing the humming sound of the drone coming from the Pak side, security personnel fired some rounds towards the direction of the humming sound and pushed the drone back to the Pak side," officials said.

A case was registered under Sections 113(3)/149 BNS and 7/25 Arms Act at Ramgarh Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.