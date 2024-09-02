 J&K: Indian Army Soldier Injured After Terrorists Open Fire At Sunjwan Military Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Indian Army Soldier Injured After Terrorists Open Fire At Sunjwan Military Station

J&K: Indian Army Soldier Injured After Terrorists Open Fire At Sunjwan Military Station

As per Defence officials, terrorists fired from a stand-off distance from outside the base.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image

Jammu: One Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday at Jammu's Sunjwan military station after terrorists opened fire, officials said.

As per Defence officials, terrorists fired from a stand-off distance from outside the base. More details are awaited.

Indian Army Eliminates 3 Terrorists Attempting To Infiltrate Across LoC

On Thursday, the Indian Army successfully eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

FPJ Shorts
Navya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'
Navya Nanda REACTS To Trolls Claiming Her IIM Ahmedabad Admission Was Due To 'Influence' & 'Quota'
'Old Man Has Gone Crazy Again': Netizens Troll Yograj Singh Over His Shocking Comments Against MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev; Video
'Old Man Has Gone Crazy Again': Netizens Troll Yograj Singh Over His Shocking Comments Against MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev; Video
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Read Also
J&K: Army Foils Major Terror Attack In Rajouri
article-image

"Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army, JKP and BSF laid ambushes on likely infiltration routes in both Machhal and Tangdhar sectors," an official release said.

On the evening of August 28, suspicious movement was detected following which firing commenced that went on till early August 29 morning.

Notably, this is the 6th operation in the Kupwara district this year, which has now resulted in the killing of 10 terrorists including foreign infiltrators.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Govt Announces Immediate Assistance Of ₹5 Crore To Flood-Affected Districts

Telangana Govt Announces Immediate Assistance Of ₹5 Crore To Flood-Affected Districts

Excise Policy 'Scam': SC Grants Bail To Ex-AAP Functionary Vijay Nair In PMLA Case

Excise Policy 'Scam': SC Grants Bail To Ex-AAP Functionary Vijay Nair In PMLA Case

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Bats For 'Equal Work, Equal Pay' As He Raises DTC Workers' Plight;...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Bats For 'Equal Work, Equal Pay' As He Raises DTC Workers' Plight;...

UP Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies, 4 Others Injured After House Collapses In Mathura; Visuals Surface

UP Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies, 4 Others Injured After House Collapses In Mathura; Visuals Surface

'Main Bekasoor Hoon': AAP's Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED After 6 Hours Of Grilling (VIDEO)

'Main Bekasoor Hoon': AAP's Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED After 6 Hours Of Grilling (VIDEO)