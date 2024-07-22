J&K: Army Foils Major Terror Attack In Rajouri

Representative Image | PTI

One jawan was injured in a reported terror attack in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, a major terror attack on an Army picket in the remote village of Rajouri was thwarted. Alert army personnel retaliated and averted a possible major terror attack, though the terrorists managed to flee into the forest and hilly terrain.

According to reports that around 3:30 am on Monday, terrorists attacked a newly established army camp in the remote village in Jammu's Rajouri district. The army has initiated a search operation following the attack.

On July 19, two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector. Earlier, two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. This encounter came days after four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter.

In a recent post around 8 AM, the official 16 Corps of the Indian Army informed that "Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC in Gunda, Rajouri at 03:10 AM. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued. Operations are continuing."