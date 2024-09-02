J&K: 2 Dead As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track In Katra; Video Surfaces

Landslide hit the new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, September 2 | X

Katra/Jammu, September 2: At least two pilgrims died and several others were injured after a landslide hit the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Monday (September 2).

The landslide hit the route near Panchi, three km ahead of Bhawan, around 2.35 pm, also damaging a portion of an overhead iron structure, news agency PTI quoted an official.

Jammu and Kashmir: Landslide occurred near the Panchi Helipad on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan route. There is a possibility that devotees may be trapped in the landslide. The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is conducting ongoing relief and rescue operations pic.twitter.com/T6nUHSLUdZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2024

Landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi track in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.



One dead, another injured. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/P1rutIF0Ya — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 2, 2024

A rescue operation has been launched and the injured, whose exact number is not clear, have been sent to the hospital.

