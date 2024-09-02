J&K: 2 Dead As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track In Katra; Video Surfaces

Katra/Jammu, September 2: At least two pilgrims died and several others were injured after a landslide hit the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Monday (September 2).
The landslide hit the route near Panchi, three km ahead of Bhawan, around 2.35 pm, also damaging a portion of an overhead iron structure, news agency PTI quoted an official.
A rescue operation has been launched and the injured, whose exact number is not clear, have been sent to the hospital.
(With Agency Inputs)
