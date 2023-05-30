From Vaishno Devi in J&K to Kamakhya Temple in Assam, Mata temples with great religious significance

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Vaishno Devi Temple, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi resides in a Holy Cave located in the folds of the three-peaked mountains named Trikuta. The Holy Cave attracts millions of devotees every year. Shakta traditions consider the temple as one of the 52 Maha (major) Shakti Peethas dedicated to Durga
Tour My India
Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Mansa Devi is a form of Shakti and is also believed to be the daughter of Lord Shiva in his human incarnate. The term Mansa means wish and it is believed that the goddess fulfils all the wishes of a sincere devotee
Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati, Assam: is one of the four Adi Shakti Peethas and is the oldest among the 51 Shakti Peethas in India. Maa Kamakhya the Goddess of desire, a form of Goddess Parvati is worshipped at this ancient temple and the temple holds high religious significance
Amba Mata Mandir is situated at the top of the Girnar Mountains which is located in Junagadh in Gujarat: It is one of the ancient temples of India and is highly sublime pilgrimage centre of India
Karni Mata Temple, Bikaner, Rajasthan: Karni Mata was a Hindu warrior sage from the Charan caste, who lived in the fourteenth century. The temple is a home to over 25,000 rats that inhabit and freely meander around the temple complex and there lies a story behind the religious significance of these rats
Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysore, Karnataka: Chamundeshwari is the fierce form of Shakti. It is believed that Goddess Durga slayed the demon king Mahishasura on the top of Chamundi hill which was ruled by him. The place was later known as Mahishooru (Place of Mahisha). The British changed it to Mysore
