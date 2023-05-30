8 Oldest countries in the world; see where India ranks

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Iran- Since: 3200 BC, Founder: Cyrus II, Capital: Tehran. Up till the mid-20th century, Iran was referred to as Persia. The nation is one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations. Its historical and urban settlements date back to 7000 BCE
Egypt- Since: 3100 BCE, Founder: King Narmer Menes, Capital: Memphis (abandoned in 7th century CE), Cairo. Officially known as the 'Arab Republic of Egypt', Egypt has been inhabited since ancient times. Over the years, the nation has been built by civilizations such as Romans, Greeks, and Nubians
Syria- Since: 3000 BCE, Capital: Damascus. Archeological excursions have also uncovered the nation’s long-lost city of Elba. This city is one of the earliest colonies to be excavated and is believed to have existed around 3,000 BCE
Vietnam- Since: 2879 BCE, Founder: Hung Vuong, Capital: Hanoi. This nation was home to some of the world’s earliest societies and one of the world’s first communities of farmers
Armenia- Since: 2492 BCE, Founder: The Medes, Capital: Yerevan. Its natives were one of the first to accept Christianity as a state religion in 301 CE. To this day, the nation still adheres to its own Armenian Apostolic Church
Korea- Since: 2333 BCE, Founder: King Jumong, Capital: Jolbon (37 BCE – 3 AD), Gungnae (3–427), Pyongyang (427–668). The Korean peninsula, now consisting of North Korea and South Korea, as a whole possesses an estimated 5,000 years worth of history
China- Since: 2070 BCE, Founder: Yu the Great, Capital: Xi’an (221 BCE), Beijing. The earliest Chinese civilization saw the unity of North Central China during the Shang Dynasty in 1700–1046 BCE
India- Since: 2000 BCE, Founder: Indus Valley Civilization / King Chandragupta Maurya, Capital: Pataliputra. Communities in India have existed for at least 250,000 years. The Bronze Age witnessed India’s earliest known civilization. This community is the ‘Indus Valley Civilization,’ or the ‘Harappan Civilization’. The Indus Valley Civilization thrived throughout 3,300 BCE and 1,300 BCE
