Punjab News: CBI Extends Judicial Custody Of DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In Bribery And Disproportionate Assets Case

Harcharan Singh Bhullar | File Pic

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Chandigarh on Friday further extended the judicial custody of Punjab police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar by 14 days.

Bhullar and middleman Krishna Sharda were arrested on October 16 last over an alleged Rs 8 lakh bribe demand from a scrap dealer Akash Batta, also a complainant, in the said case.

Bhullar was presented before the CBI court through video conferencing from Burail jail after his 14-day judicial custody ended on Friday.

Background and Career Profile

Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, had joined Ropar range as DIG in November, last year, while he was posted as Patiala range DIG prior to that and was actively involved in the state government’s "war against drugs’’ campaign in Ropar range.

Recoveries and Disproportionate Assets Case

The CBI has so far recovered about Rs 7.50, around 2.5 kg gold, 2 luxury cars, imported liquor, luxury watches of brands such as Rolex and Rado, a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun and about 100 live cartridges, besides documents of at least 50 several properties in Punjab. A disproportionate assets case was also registered against him later.

Details of Undeclared Wealth

The registration of the new DA case cites the recovery of huge undeclared wealth from Bhullar’s residence during the searches which included about 150 acre agricultural land and commercial properties in the name of Bhullar, his wife Tejinder Kaur, son, Gurpartap and daughter Tejkiran Kaur and others and his family members also owned five high-end vehicles such as Mercedes, Audi, Innova and Fortuner.