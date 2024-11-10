 J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kishtwar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kishtwar

J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kishtwar

"Encounter begins at Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and Security forces. 3/4 terrorists are believed to be trapped. This is the same group that killed the 2 innocent villagers," J-K police said.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
DD News

Kishtwar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the gunfight erupted in the Keshwan area of Kishtwar.

Three-four terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, the police said.

"Encounter begins at Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and Security forces. 3/4 terrorists are believed to be trapped. This is the same group that killed the 2 innocent villagers," J-K police said.

FPJ Shorts
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?

More details awaited on the encounter.

Read Also
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Baramulla After Sopore Encounter
article-image

3rd Incident Of Exchange Of Fire

This is the third incident of exchange of fire between the forces and terrorists in the last 24 hours.

Security was stepped up in the region after the terrorists killed two village Defence Guards in Kishtwar earlier on Thursday this week.

Exchange Of Fire In Srinagar

Earlier in the day, an exchange of fire between the forces and terrorists was reported in Srinagar district.

According to Kashmir police, a joint operation was launched by the police and security forces in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange Of Fire Takes Place Between Between Terrorist & Security Forces In...
article-image

"A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of #Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of #terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation," Kashmir police said in a post on X.

On Saturday evening, one terrorist was neutralised during a joint anti-terror operation by police and forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla. A search operation in this regard is still underway in the district, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...