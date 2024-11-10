Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange Of Fire Takes Place Between Between Terrorist & Security Forces In Zabarawan Forest Area Of Srinagar

Representative Image | ANI

A confrontation between security forces and terrorists is currently underway in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Jammu police, a joint operation was initiated by the police and security forces in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.

"A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of #Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation," Kashmir police said in a post on X.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation..." pic.twitter.com/ce7nknw8HJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Additional details are awaited. In an operation ongoing since Saturday evening in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, one terrorist has been killed, according to the Army. Meanwhile, three terrorists, including the wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) 'commander' Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on November 2. Two police officers and two CRPF personnel were also injured during the operations.