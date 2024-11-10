 J&K: Search Operation Underway In Baramulla After Sopore Encounter
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Baramulla After Sopore Encounter

According to Army officials, one terrorist was killed in the joint anti-terror operation on Saturday evening in the Sopore area of Baramulla. The operation was launched by police and security forces based on specific intelligence on Saturday, they said.

ANI Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Baramulla: The search operation continued for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Search Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps-Indian Army said in a post on X.

As per officials, suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

