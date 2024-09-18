J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Every Vote For INDIA Bloc Will Ensure Restoration Of Rights,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & Voters (R) |

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the withdrawal of the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir as a violation of constitutional rights of its people and assured voters that their vote to the INDIA alliance will restore their rights.

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am this morning amid tight security arrangements.

Tweet Of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

"For the first time in the history of the country, the statehood of a state has been taken away and it has been made a union territory - this is a violation of the constitutional rights of all of you, it is an insult to Jammu and Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के मेरे भाइयों और बहनों, आज प्रदेश में पहले चरण के मतदान हो रहे हैं।



देश के इतिहास में पहली बार किसी राज्य का statehood छीन कर उसे केंद्र शासित बनाया गया है - ये आप सभी के संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन है, जम्मू-कश्मीर का अपमान है।



INDIA को दिया आपका एक-एक वोट

- आपके… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2024

"Your every vote went to INDIA - Will restore your rights - will bring employment opportunities - It will make women stronger - Will bring you out of the 'Injustice Era' ...will make Jammu and Kashmir prosperous again. Today, come out of your homes in large numbers and exercise your democratic right - vote for INDIA," he said.

The Congress and the National Conference are fighting the polls in alliance. The PDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and People's Conference, to name a few, are other parties in the fray for 90 Assembly seats.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in the morning.

NC Candidate Khalid Najib Suharwardy On The Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, Khalid Najib Suharwardy, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate for the Doda Assembly Constituency, called on the public to participate actively in the elections, emphasizing the significance of regaining special status for the region.

He urged the people of the valley to engage in the electoral process to fight and gain back the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | After casting his vote, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate from Doda Assembly Constituency, Khalid Najib Suharwardy says,

After casting his vote Suharwardy, while speaking to ANI said, "Voting is going on smoothly. There is a good trend. We hope that the National Conference will win. I appeal to the people to come out and vote. This is not an ordinary election; it has come after ten years. We want statehood and special status here. We will fight for that and this is a first step in that direction."