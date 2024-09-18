 J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Every Vote For INDIA Bloc Will Ensure Restoration Of Rights,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'Every Vote For INDIA Bloc Will Ensure Restoration Of Rights,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

"Your every vote went to INDIA - Will restore your rights - will bring employment opportunities - It will make women stronger - Will bring you out of the 'Injustice Era' ...will make Jammu and Kashmir prosperous again. Today, come out of your homes in large numbers and exercise your democratic right - vote for INDIA," he said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & Voters (R) |

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the withdrawal of the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir as a violation of constitutional rights of its people and assured voters that their vote to the INDIA alliance will restore their rights.

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am this morning amid tight security arrangements.

Tweet Of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

"For the first time in the history of the country, the statehood of a state has been taken away and it has been made a union territory - this is a violation of the constitutional rights of all of you, it is an insult to Jammu and Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

PM Modi Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers As 1st Phase Of Polling Begins In Jammu & Kashmir
article-image

The Congress and the National Conference are fighting the polls in alliance. The PDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and People's Conference, to name a few, are other parties in the fray for 90 Assembly seats.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in the morning.

'We Want Statehood & Special Status In Jammu & Kashmir,' Says NC Candidate Khalid Najib Suharwardy
Meanwhile, Khalid Najib Suharwardy, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate for the Doda Assembly Constituency, called on the public to participate actively in the elections, emphasizing the significance of regaining special status for the region.

He urged the people of the valley to engage in the electoral process to fight and gain back the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Those Who Once Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Now Align With BJP,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah
After casting his vote Suharwardy, while speaking to ANI said, "Voting is going on smoothly. There is a good trend. We hope that the National Conference will win. I appeal to the people to come out and vote. This is not an ordinary election; it has come after ten years. We want statehood and special status here. We will fight for that and this is a first step in that direction."

