'We Want Statehood & Special Status In Jammu & Kashmir,' Says NC Candidate Khalid Najib Suharwardy From Doda Assembly Constituency

Doda (J&K): Khalid Najib Suharwardy, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate for the Doda Assembly Constituency, called on the public to participate actively in the elections, emphasizing the significance of regaining special status for the region.

He urged the people of the valley to engage in the electoral process to fight and gain back the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

After casting his vote, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate from Doda Assembly Constituency, Khalid Najib Suharwardy, while speaking to ANI said, "Voting is going on smoothly. There is a good trend. We hope that the National Conference will win. I appeal to the people to come out and vote. This is not an ordinary election, it has come after ten years. We want statehood and special status here. We will fight for that and this is a first step in that direction."

Notably, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party's candidate Khalid Najib Suharwardy is contesting against Congress party's Sheikh Riaz Ahmed and BJP's Gajay Singh Rana from the Doda Assembly constituency.

Polling Begins For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations from the morning.

In the first phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today, which includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir saw a cumulative voter turnout of 11.11 per cent as of 9 am on Wednesday, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the latest data issued by ECI, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 14.83 per cent as of 9 am taking the lead while Pulwama recorded 9.18 per cent voter turnout.

Anantnag recorded 10.26 per cent, Doda 12.90 per cent, Kulgam 10.77 per cent, Ramban 11.91 per cent and Shopian 11.44 per cent voter turnout as of 9 am, as per the ECI.