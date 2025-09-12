 Chattisgarh: Intermittent Firing Continues In Gariaband As STF, CoBRA Recover 10 Weapons After Naxal Clash
ANIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Intermittent firing between security forces and naxals continued on Friday morning in Chhattisgarh. | X @ANI

Gariaband: Intermittent firing between security forces and naxals continued on Friday morning in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, roughly 10 hours after senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj and 9 others were neutralised.

According to an official, special forces of Gariaband E-30, STF and CoBRA are at the scene.

So far, 10 weapons recovered have been recovered apart from neutralizing 10 naxals, including the senior commander.

On Thursday, Inspector General (IG) Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, said, "Encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in Gariaband with intermittent exchange of firing. A few naxals are likely dead."

article-image

Earlier, Security forces neutralised 10 Naxals, including senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district

In a similar incident, security forces also neutralised one naxal in an encounter in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area. Officials identified the naxal as the PLGA Military Company 05 member who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

The encounter took place in the hilly jungle area of the village of Gedabeda of Police Station Partapur.Forces also recovered a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie from the site.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said that despite difficult geographical conditions and brutal weather, the police and security forces deployed in Bastar are working with complete devotion to protect life and property as per the intention of the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh.

article-image

The Inspector General of Police appealed to the Maoist cadres to accept the reality that Maoism is on the verge of ending.

"Now the time has come for them to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream by taking advantage of the government's rehabilitation policy. If they continue illegal and violent activities, they will have to face severe consequences," he said.

Recently, in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, 30 Naxals surrendered and were rehabilitated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

