'DSP Kisne Bna Diya...' Amroha Police Officer Anjali Kataria Trolled For Sharing IIT Baba's Video & Asking People To Attend Tigri Mela To Meet Him

Amroha Police Officer Anjali Kataria Trolled For Sharing IIT Baba's Video & Asking People To Attend Tigri Mela To Meet Him | X

Amroha: Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, will participate in the Tigri Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. Notably, IIT Baba rose to fame after he was spotted during the Maha Kunbh, which took place in Allahabad in February this year. Singh posted a video message in which he gave details about his Amroha visit. Sharing IIT Baba's video, Amroha's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Anjali Kataria asked his followers to attend the Tigri Mela to meet him.

"After Mahakumbh '25, IIT-Baba (Shri Abhey Singh) is now coming to Tigri-Dham #Amroha. Before #IITBombay, Abhey did B.Tech (Aerospace) and then Masters, started a startup first, and then worked in a Canadian MNC. Now they are fully connected with Bhaktiyog. Come to Tigri Dham to meet them on 2 November (Sunday)," Kataria said in her X post.Aapko dsp kisne bna diya , ye kaun sa prachar hai.

The cop also asked devotees to connect to the WhatsApp channel of the Amroha Police to get live information about the religious gathering.

Singh, in his video, said that he would also attend a conference on career development and mental health during the congregation.

After the police officer posted IIT Baba's video, she started getting trolled online. Netizens are questioning her for promoting Singh, who was arrested in March this year in Jaipur for possession of 1.50 grams of marijuana.

"Aapko dsp kisne bna diya , ye kaun sa prachar hai (Who made you the DSP, which promotion are you doing), an X user wrote.

Aapko dsp kisne bna diya , ye kaun sa prachar hai. — SigmaSovereign (@SigmaSovereign7) October 31, 2025

One of the X users wrote, "How is it that you, being seated in such a respected high position, are praising a person whose mental state is not right? You should have done something that sets an example in society, but no."

किस तरह से आप इतने सम्मानित ऊंचे पद पर है आसीन होकर आप एक ऐसे व्यक्ति की प्रशंसा कर रही है, जिसकी मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं है, आपको तो कुछ ऐसा करना चाहिए था जिससे समाज में एक उदाहरण पेश होता है, लेकिन नहीं — ABHISHEK SINGH CHUNNU (@krabhisheksir) October 31, 2025

"Now, those involved with charas and ganja will talk about mental health and peace, and they will do career counseling. The DSP will promote them," another X user said.

अब चरस गांजे वाले मेंटल हेल्थ और peace की बात करेंगे और करियर काउंसलिंग करेंगे ।DSP उनको promote करेंगे। — Narendra Meel (@meel70) November 1, 2025

One of the X users even called IIT Baba a "spoiled genius". "This is not Bhakti Yoga; he is an addict and has been a spoiled genius since student life. If he had received psychiatric treatment on time, he could have been cured. Then, whether he practiced devotion or anything else, he would have been fine," he commented.

भक्ति योग नहीं यह नशेड़ी है और छात्र जीवन से ही spoiled genius रहा है। समय से इसको मनोचिकित्सक का इलाज मिलता तो यह ठीक हो सकता था। फिर चाहे भक्ति करता य कुछ भी ठीक रहता। — Dinesh (@dibnesh) November 1, 2025

Singh gained popularity after his interview went viral on social media during the Maha Kumbh. IIT Baba completed his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Bombay in the 2008-2012 batch. Singh, in one of his media interactions, had claimed he spent three years working in Canada, where he earned a whopping salary of Rs 36 lakh every year. But he opted out of this worldly success for a way of life based on self-discovery and philosophy.