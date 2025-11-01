 Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Poor' With AQI At 251
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with the overall AQI rising to 251 from 218 a day earlier, according to CPCB data. Eight stations recorded ‘very poor’ air, with Wazirpur at 333. The IMD reported a minimum temperature of 19.4°C, 91% humidity, and forecast shallow fog with a high of around 31°C.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Poor' With AQI At 251

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday, with the overall AQI rising slightly to 251 from 218 the day before, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at eight stations was recorded in the 'very poor' category, while it was 'poor' at others.

Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI reading of 333, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

