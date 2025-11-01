Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Poor' With AQI At 251 | IANS

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday, with the overall AQI rising slightly to 251 from 218 the day before, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at eight stations was recorded in the 'very poor' category, while it was 'poor' at others.

Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI reading of 333, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

Delhi: Smog engulfs the national capital as AQI levels rise pic.twitter.com/fVOCaDbLY6 — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2025

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

