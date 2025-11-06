 UP News: 20 People Seriously Injured As Speeding Double-Decker Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway; Video Surfaces
A speeding double-decker sleeper bus traveling from Agra to Lucknow overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Hasanpur in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, after colliding with a vegetable-laden pickup. Around 20 passengers, including women and children, sustained serious injuries. Emergency teams rescued passengers, with the seriously hurt shifted to Lucknow hospitals for advanced care.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Unnao (UP): A speeding double-decker sleeper bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, leaving at least 20 passengers with serious injuries, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred late on Wednesday night near the Hasanpur area of the district, Hasanganj Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.

The bus, travelling from Agra to Lucknow with approximately 60 passengers, collided with a pickup vehicle loaded with vegetables, following which it broke through a divider and fell into a roadside ditch, Kumar told PTI.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was moving at high speed at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information, local police and ambulance teams rushed to the scene and rescued passengers by breaking open the bus windows, officials said, adding that several women and children were among the injured.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Auras, while those with serious injuries were referred to hospitals in Lucknow for advanced treatment, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

