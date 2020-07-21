Jealous: Twitter reacts to Global Times editor Hu Xijin's 'India appreciation' post

Chinese journalist and editor of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, has been on the troll radar for over the past couple of months.

Be it calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Leh visit a political stunt, or saying Indians 'need to have some things more important than nationalism'; he has managed to garner the attention of Indians on Twitter.

In his latest post, Hu addressed India venturing into 5G technology and the development of COVID-19 vaccine, and stating that India is good at maintaining national self-esteem.

He wrote, “From 5G technological breakthrough to progress in vaccine development, India at least is good at maintaining national self-esteem. Good luck to India. Virus will only be defeated by truly effective vaccine.”

