Jealous: Twitter reacts to Global Times editor Hu Xijin's 'India appreciation' post

Chinese journalist and editor of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, has been on the troll radar for over the past couple of months.
Be it calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Leh visit a political stunt, or saying Indians 'need to have some things more important than nationalism'; he has managed to garner the attention of Indians on Twitter.
In his latest post, Hu addressed India venturing into 5G technology and the development of COVID-19 vaccine, and stating that India is good at maintaining national self-esteem.
He wrote, “From 5G technological breakthrough to progress in vaccine development, India at least is good at maintaining national self-esteem. Good luck to India. Virus will only be defeated by truly effective vaccine.”
Desi twitter didn’t intend to let this go unnoticed with many calling him a ‘jealous’ individual.
One user wrote, “There is one fact which you miss. It is Indian national will. It flows from Indians, unlike China where it is forced down. India will move ahead, without Chinese technology, on this there is just no doubt. With the world refusing your only testing ground left is Pakistan and NK.”
“1. Don’t throw your fake wish of luck at us, Hu. 2. Seems some heavy rains are good enough to stretch the Chinese limits of elasticity! 3. China had time since late 1980s (legally, factually even more) to find an answer to such a virus. But still struggling with multiple waves!” added another.
Here are some reactions on the micro blogging site.
5G Technology
In a major development amid the chorus for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch.
Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL, Ambani said that the "Made-in-India" technology can be deployed and launched in a year's time once spectrum is available.
Covaxin
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the human trials of coronavirus vaccine have begun at the state's Redkar Hospital and congratulated the team behind it.
"Human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for COVID-19, has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation. My best wishes to the entire team working on Covaxin," Sawant tweeted on Monday.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)