Twitter slams Global Times editor after he says Indians 'need to have some things more important than nationalism'

Amid tensions between India and China, the Narendra Modi-led Central Government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein.
Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the apps were banned for the safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India.
Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, who has grabbed all the headlines after the violent face-off with China's PLA troops in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh on June 15, once again tried to troll India. Taking to Twitter, Hu Xijin said that even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. "Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism," he added.
Meanwhile, Twitter users slammed the Global Times Editor-in-Chief. "We can question our government. Can you question yours? It's called a democracy. And that is what nationalism truly is. To raise uncomfortable questions, that I'd love to hear from you on trampling of tibetans, massacre of Uighurs and spreading of Corona via wet markets. Do it," wrote senior journalist Barkha Dutt.
"Thank you for confessing that you were denying access to Indian products in your market, and dumping your products, based on lack of freedom to labour, and labour exploitation, in India," wrote IAS Sanjay Dixit.
However, on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that they were "strongly concerned" after India banned the Chinese apps. "China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation," news agency ANI quoted Zhao Lijian as saying. "We want to stress that Chinese Govt always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international & local laws-regulations. Indian Govt has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones," he added.
