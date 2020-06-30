Twitter slams Global Times editor after he says Indians 'need to have some things more important than nationalism'

Amid tensions between India and China, the Narendra Modi-led Central Government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein.

Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the apps were banned for the safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India.

Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, who has grabbed all the headlines after the violent face-off with China's PLA troops in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh on June 15, once again tried to troll India. Taking to Twitter, Hu Xijin said that even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. "Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism," he added.