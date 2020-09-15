Jaya Bachchan hopes Govt will tell people not to call Bollywood 'gutter', Twitter says India is a democracy

Amid the raging controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent blame game that has been going on for the past three months, Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raised the issue of a continuous effort to defame the film industry in the Rajya Sabha.

Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.

"Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'," she said, without naming the individuals but added they should not defame the industry.

"It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people," she said. There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful, she added.

She said that the film industry employs many people in different areas and some are the highest individual taxpayers.

However, after the remarks made by Jaya Bachchan in the Parliament, Twitter just could not keep calm. Several of the Twitterati also slammed the actor-turned-politician.

One user commented, "This is the real face of Bachan family .This lady is very cunning. Shame on you Jaya Bachchan (sic)."

"Well blame yourself for it..you and your revered family could have spoken out about the issues afflicting the industry & sought remedies/ a clean up (sic)," wrote another one.

check out the reactions here: