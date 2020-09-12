Here's where you can buy Rhea Chakraborty's 'Roses Are Red: Smash The Patriarchy' t-shirt online for Rs 600

According to The Souled Store, the campaign includes t-shirts and badges which contain 12 ‘Roses Are Red’ poems centred around feminism which highlights various gender-based issues faced by women on a daily basis.

Each order will also contain a “Quick Guide to Feminism” book filled with interesting activities, and some food for thought. 1 t-shirt sold equals to 1 girl’s yearly requirement of sanitary napkins.

Famous personalities like Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Tanmay Bhatt, Miss Malini and Aranya Johar endorsed the campaign.

Many B-town celebs pledged support to Rhea by sharing the image of the same quote on their social media handles. These included Shweta Bachchan, Radhika Apte, Farhan Akhtar, Kubbra Sait and Sonam Kapoor to name a few.

As the t-shirt garnered attention, the Souled Store re-launched their limited-edition item and put it back on sale. It costs Rs 600.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a drugs case related to the death of Sushant.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared the social media chats retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone, hinting at the use of banned drugs.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.