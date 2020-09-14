Kangana trolled for sharing satire website's take on Facebook's 'mark yourself safe from Sena feature'

Time and again, people have proved that the internet is not always truthful. And at the same time, thousands have continued to fall for fake news, despite all indications that might suggest otherwise. And the lastest entrant to this dubious list seems to be actor Kangana Ranaut.
Satirical news website The Fauxy on Monday posted an article claiming that Facebook had launched a "mark yourself safe from Shiv Sena goons" feature. The report claimed that this had been prompted by recent events including the attack on a Navy veteran.
But while many on Twitter were amused by the post, Kangana Ranaut's reaction to the same has confused many, as she thanked Facebook for their "considerate" action.
"Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done," she tweeted.
But does Kangana really believe this news? Well, Twitter opinion seems to be divided. While many have trolled the actor for her post, others are convinced that she has successfully one-upped the satirical site with her "sarcastic" take on their post.
Indeed, it is hard to miss the fact that this is a satirical website. Apart from the fact that it is highly unlikely that such a feature would exist, the website and the Twitter account also mention that it is satire.
Nonetheless, the tweet continues to be up on her Twitter page. In the meantime, take a look at some of the reactions.
