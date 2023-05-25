Jaipur: Four held guilty in Rakbar Khan mob lynching case

Representative Image |

The ADG court of Alwar has held 4 out of 5 accused guilty in the famous Rakbar mob lynching case that took place in Ramgarh, Alwar in 2018. The court has sentenced the culprits to 7 years of imprisonment each while the fifth has been acquitted by giving the benefit of the doubt.

Special public prosecutor Ashok Sharma said that the court sentenced the accused Paramjit, Dharmendra, Naresh, and Vijay Kumar while the accused Naval Kishore has been acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence against him. All the four accused were taken into police custody.

Conviction and Sentencing

Advocate Sharma said that the sections under which the accused have been held guilty are part of Section 302 only, where the person who commits the murder has knowledge but does not have the intention to kill. Sharma said that the court in its decision has not considered it as mob lynching.

The counsel for the accused side, Advocate Hemraj Gupta said that Naval has been acquitted of all sections. The rest of the accused were acquitted under Sections 302 and 147. Punishment has been given only in 304 and 341. 304 means that the kill was not intended. That's why mob lynching is not proven.

Reacting to the verdict, the leader of Meo Panchyatr Sher Mohammad said that a young man had been killed. But the accused were acquitted under section 302. He alleged that it seems that both the public prosecutors did not follow the case properly and said that he will appeal against this decision in the High Court.

The arguments of both sides were already completed in the court. The date of the verdict in the case was earlier fixed for May 15. Later, May 25 was fixed. In this case, statements from 67 witnesses and 129 pages of documentary evidence were presented by the government.

The Incident

On the night of July 20-21, 2018, near Lalawandi village of Ramgarh, Rakbar alias Akbar, a resident of Kolgaon, Haryana, and his companion Aslam who were taking cows on foot from the forest were surrounded and beaten by some people. During this, Aslam escaped but Rakbar got injured and was handed over to the police. He died while being taken to Ramgarh CHC. The police had arrested Dharmendra, Paramjeet Singh, Naresh, Vijay, and Naval as accused in this case. All these accused were out on bail.

