Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Warns AAP, Akali Dal Over Poll Code Violations

ECI | Photo: Representative Image

Punjab: The office of the chief electoral officer of Punjab, in accordance with directives from the Election Commission, has issued warnings to Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party for violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

SAD's Controversial Remarks Against AAP

The SAD had used the phrase 'Delhi ke Dalal' in a video against AAP's state convener and chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidates, which was in violation of the guidelines. The SAD later deleted the video.

Use Of Children In Rallies

Furthermore, the use of children in rallies of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, had been deemed to be a code violation. The deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of Ludhiana submitted a report children were used in campaign. Regarding the use of children in elections, there were clear guidelines from the EC that children should not be used in rallies and campaigns.