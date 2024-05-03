 Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Warns AAP, Akali Dal Over Poll Code Violations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Warns AAP, Akali Dal Over Poll Code Violations

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Warns AAP, Akali Dal Over Poll Code Violations

The SAD had used the phrase 'Delhi ke Dalal' in a video against AAP's state convener and chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidates, which was in violation of the guidelines. The SAD later deleted the video.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
ECI | Photo: Representative Image

Punjab: The office of the chief electoral officer of Punjab, in accordance with directives from the Election Commission, has issued warnings to Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party for violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

SAD's Controversial Remarks Against AAP

The SAD had used the phrase 'Delhi ke Dalal' in a video against AAP's state convener and chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidates, which was in violation of the guidelines. The SAD later deleted the video.

Read Also
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha, Contesting From Khadoor Sahib Seat...
article-image

Use Of Children In Rallies

Furthermore, the use of children in rallies of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, had been deemed to be a code violation. The deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of Ludhiana submitted a report children were used in campaign. Regarding the use of children in elections, there were clear guidelines from the EC that children should not be used in rallies and campaigns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather Update May 3: Although Rainfall Brings Temporary Respite, Heat Wave To Continue

Bengaluru Weather Update May 3: Although Rainfall Brings Temporary Respite, Heat Wave To Continue

Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: Rape Case Filed Against Suspended JDS Hassan MP

Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: Rape Case Filed Against Suspended JDS Hassan MP

Live Breaking News Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli, Congress Fields KL Sharma From...

Live Breaking News Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli, Congress Fields KL Sharma From...

India Weather Update: Heatwave Continues To Scorch Several States As Northeast Sees Rain &...

India Weather Update: Heatwave Continues To Scorch Several States As Northeast Sees Rain &...

Morena Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe,' Crowd Chants As Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back...

Morena Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe,' Crowd Chants As Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back...