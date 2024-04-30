Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha, Contesting From Khadoor Sahib Seat Appeals To Khalistani Extremist Amritpal Singh's Parents For Support

Chandigarh: SAD candidate from Khadoor Sahib Virsa Singh Valtoha on Monday met the parents of jailed radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and urged them to back him in LS poll. Amritpal Singh, the chief of the “Waris Punjab De” outfit, currently lodged in Central Jail at Dibrugarh in Assam under NSA, along with his 9 others, has announced to contest from Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent candidate. A rural Sikh seat has been a SAD citadel.

On Facebook, Valtoha said he visited the family of Amritpal Singh at the place of their protest in Amritsar and discussed the election. The meeting was held in a good environment. He asked for their cooperation.

Shiromani Akali Dal Badal candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Virsa Singh Valtoha, along with SGPC President Harminder Singh Dhami, met WPD head Amritpal Singh’s parents at the protest site on Heritage Street to Harmandir Sahib on Monday morning.@iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/y4mkNUA7aL — Kamaldeep Singh ਬਰਾੜ (@kamalsinghbrar) April 29, 2024

Shriomani Akali Dal Withdraws Its Candidate

On Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann said his party would support Amritpal and withdraw its candidate after his nomination.

❗️Following a meeting of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar’s political affairs committee, it has been decided that Sardar Amritpal Singh Khalsa will be candidate from Khadoor Sahib in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar states that the judiciary in India… pic.twitter.com/EYgHKnn0z7 — Simranjit Singh Mann (@SimranjitSADA) April 28, 2024

SAD spokesperson and two-time MLA Valtoha unsuccessfully contested the poll from the Khem Karan assembly seat in 2022. Valtoha now faces ruling Aam Aadmi Party leader Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, and Congress nominee Kulbir Singh Zira in the LS contest.