 Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha, Contesting From Khadoor Sahib Seat Appeals To Khalistani Extremist Amritpal Singh's Parents For Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha, Contesting From Khadoor Sahib Seat Appeals To Khalistani Extremist Amritpal Singh's Parents For Support

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha, Contesting From Khadoor Sahib Seat Appeals To Khalistani Extremist Amritpal Singh's Parents For Support

Valtoha now faces ruling Aam Aadmi Party leader Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, and Congress nominee Kulbir Singh Zira in the LS contest.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: SAD candidate from Khadoor Sahib Virsa Singh Valtoha on Monday met the parents of jailed radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and urged them to back him in LS poll. Amritpal Singh, the chief of the “Waris Punjab De” outfit, currently lodged in Central Jail at Dibrugarh in Assam under NSA, along with his 9 others, has announced to contest from Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent candidate. A rural Sikh seat has been a SAD citadel.

On Facebook, Valtoha said he visited the family of Amritpal Singh at the place of their protest in Amritsar and discussed the election. The meeting was held in a good environment. He asked for their cooperation.

Shriomani Akali Dal Withdraws Its Candidate

On Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann said his party would support Amritpal and withdraw its candidate after his nomination.

SAD spokesperson and two-time MLA Valtoha unsuccessfully contested the poll from the Khem Karan assembly seat in 2022. Valtoha now faces ruling Aam Aadmi Party leader Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, and Congress nominee Kulbir Singh Zira in the LS contest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...