Rakbar Khan lynching case: 4th accused arrested

Jaipur: The fourth accused has been arrested in connection with the lynching of Rakbar Khan on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district last year, police said.

Vijay Kumar was caught in Murtikala colony of Jaipur on Thursday and taken to Alwar. The fifth accused, Naval Kishore, is still absconding, police said.

The police have already arrested Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjeet Singh and Naresh in connection with the case and filed a charge sheet against them. Rakbar alias Akbar was beaten severely by a group of people on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar's Ramgarh area in July last year.