Israel Embassy blast in Delhi: Home Ministry hands over case to NIA

Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over the Israel Embassy blast case to the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. reported TOI.

Earlier NDTV had reported the NIA is likely to probe the blast that took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

According to a report by IANS, a team of NIA officials had visited the blast site on Friday evening and collected material from the site for investigation. The team of the NIA officials also carried out a complete mapping of the area to identify the route and the persons involved in the blast.