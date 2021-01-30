Delhi: NSG roped in to examine explosives used in blast near Israel Embassy

New Delhi: The Centre has deputed a team of National Security Guard (NSG) to investigate the characteristics of the explosives used in the blast that took place near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The NSG team visited the blast site for collecting evidence on Saturday.

NSG's National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) collects, collates, analyses and evaluates all terrorist bombing activities reported in India and abroad. It also disseminates relevant information to concerned law enforcement agencies, as required. It also compiles and disseminates periodic statistical data and analytical information on terrorist bombing activities and carries out limited research and innovation in the field of bomb disposal.

"The team of NSG is being deputed to examine characteristics of explosives used in the explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. The team will be visiting the spot soon," a senior NSG official had told ANI earlier in the day.

A half-burnt cloth and a polythene bag have been recovered from the blast site near the Israel Embassy, and is being examined by the authorised agencies, sources in Delhi Police said.

The crime investigation team of the Delhi Police on Saturday morning visited the blast spot and collected samples.

The sources informed that a total of 45,000 cell phones were active near the Israeli Embassy when a low-intensity blast was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

A letter enclosed in a white envelope, addressing Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka is among the significant findings of the explosion in the national capital on Friday evening.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies)