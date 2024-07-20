India Weather Update For July 20: IMD Issues Red Alert In Goa, Maharashtra & Karnataka | Salman Ansari/FPJ

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. An orange alert has been issued in Uttarakhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gujarat region, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Yellow alert has been issued in West Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh Delhi, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, BIhar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD warnings

1) Rainfall warning Odisha

a) South Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is very likely over South Odisha on July 20

b) North Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 20.

c) Gangetic West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on July 20.

d) Andhra Pradesh:

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is most likely on July 20.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 20.

e) Jharkhand:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on July 20

f) Chattisgarh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on July 20.

g) Telangana & Vidarbha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on July 20.

Wind warning by IMD

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts on July 20 and would decrease gradually thereafter.

IMD prediction for Sea Condition

Rough to very rough sea condition is very likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts on July 20 and would improve gradually thereafter.

IMD's Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along & off North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts on July 20.

Restoration work at Porbandar railway track, Gujarat

As per an ANI report, restoration work continued on Friday on the railway track in Gujarat's Porbandar which was affected due to heavy rains and waterlogging. The railway officials said that Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks.

NDRF on stand by in Varanasi, UP

As per an ANI report, National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed along Varanasi ghats in Uttar Pradesh in view of the possible flood situation from the monsoon rains, said an official on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, DIG 11th batallion NDRF Varanasi, Manoj Kumar Sharma, said, "Before the arrival of monsoons and floods, the NDRF team prepares itself completely so that we have complete arrangements to deal with any situation. Two teams of the NDRF will remain deployed on all ghats in Varanasi. An awareness campaign is being spread to warn people away from deep waters."