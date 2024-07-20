Bengaluru Weather Update For July 20: Pleasant Weather To Continue With Moderate Showers expected In Some Areas | X

Bengaluru: Saturday continued with the existing pleasant weather in Bengaluru with temperature at 22 degrees centigrade. The maximum temperature in the city is likely stay between 23-28 degrees centigrade while the minimum temperature will drop up to 19.8 degrees centigrade. In Karnataka, Bagalkot district is expected to experience the highest temperature among all the districts in the state at 30.2 degrees centigrade.

Water logging, electricity cuts, traffic snarls are likely to be common sights in low lying areas that has history of heavy water-logging.

Prediction for Karnataka

According to India Meteorological Department, In Karnataka, Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu districts. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Hassan district. Isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir districts. Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at most places over remaining districts of Interior Karnataka.

IMD warnings for next few days

Very Heavy rainfall Warning: Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka on July 20.

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka from July 20-22, over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 21-22.

Sustained wind Warning: Sustained wind with wind speed (40-50) KMPH very likely to prevail at isolated places over the State on July 20. Sustained wind with wind speed (30-40) KMPH very likely to prevail at isolated places over the State on July 21-22.