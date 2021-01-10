India must take cultural leadership in the world: Sadhguru at IIPA webinar

“Leadership is not about Power. It’s about a willingness to sacrifice. Once you’re a leader, your life is not about yourself. Your life is about everything and everybody around you,” Sadhguru said in his opening remarks. He spoke about the importance of creating an “ambience of blissfulness” in those who hold leadership positions so that they may function most effectively with lasting impact. “It’s important people in positions of power are joyful by their own nature (because) it is the nature of human beings to share whatever is happening within them.” He said that it was in this context that Isha Foundation has been conducting Inner Engineering programs for officers through the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). “Till now, 423 officers have gone through the program. Apart from that, a large number of IAS and IPS officers have gone through the program. This is very important because if you have to change India, the leadership – their way of being – has to be joyful.”

Observing that the “Manual of Life is Life itself,” in response to Shri. Tripathi’s comment that there is “no manual of Life”, Sadhguru said while academic knowledge was important, “it is only by seeking, only by searching, only by exploration,” that one can know the entire depth and dimension of Life and how to conduct it consciously. “University has limited purpose. It is the Universe in which you have to live.” Sadhguru said that this was the only culture that had been recognized for its non-didactic approach to spirituality through seeking and exploration, agnostic to belief systems and organized religion. “This is a Godless culture,” he emphasized adding that “even when people we worship as God came, they got debates and questions, (they were) never able to give us a commandment.” He said it was important to retain this sense of and seeking. “We must maintain this if we want to evolve. No rigid belief systems. We always told you your life is your karma - how you make your life now is entirely yours; this is the most powerful way to live.”