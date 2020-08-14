Independence Day 2020: Why is the national anthem so important?

It was a fine day in Dubai when I decided to visit the cinemas and watch a newly released Bollywood film, but I was left with awe as I witnessed many Indian nationals not standing up during the national anthem.

I still wonder, what could have been the reason?

It is understandable that people visit the cinemas for entertainment and not to show their patriotism, but anthems involve emotions and pride for the country, something which a true nationalist should not ignore.

The Arabs, also present in the same cinema hall, did not pay their respect to the anthem by standing up but that does not come as a surprise given the Indian nationals who themselves did not stand up during the anthem.