Independence Day2020: Best patriotic movies, web series to binge-watch this weekend

India will be completing 73 years of Independence on Saturday, August 15. Independence Day is one of the most significant days in the history and is celebrated with much fervour across the country. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while you cannot step out with your family on the national holiday to enjoy a patriotic film in the cinema hall, here are a few movies and web series to binge watch on Independence Day weekend:
Raazi
This spy thriller drama is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, which is a tale of the brave Indian RAW spy (portrayed by Alia Bhatt).The story revolves around a young Kashmiri girl named, who agrees to marry a Pakistani Army officer in order to spy for India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is a period drama based on the life and struggles of Jhansi's Rani Laxmi Bai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.
URI: The surgical strike
The movie, which stars Vicky Kaushal as the lead, is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town.
The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.
The ‘Raazi’ star, plays the role of an army officer in the Aditya Dhar directorial. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.
The Forgotten Army
Kabir Khan's maiden web series 'The Forgotten Army', which released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime video, is based on the historical ''Dilli Chalo' march by Indian soldiers - led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during World War II. The show features Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, and Rajvir Chauhan in lead roles.
The Family Man
The Manoj Bajpayee starrer is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.
