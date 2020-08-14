Independence Day2020: Best patriotic movies, web series to binge-watch this weekend

The movie, which stars Vicky Kaushal as the lead, is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town.

The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

The ‘Raazi’ star, plays the role of an army officer in the Aditya Dhar directorial. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The Forgotten Army