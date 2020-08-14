Why did Pakistan get independence before India? Here’s the truth

How did Pakistan get to celebrate a day before India?

According to the Islamic calendar, August 14 coincide with Ramadan 27, the eve of which, being Laylat al-Qadr, is regarded as sacred by Muslims.

Viceroy Mountbatten chose August 15 as transfer of power to India, the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in the World War II.

He picked August 14 for Pakistan, simply because he wanted to attend both ceremonies in the two formed nations.

Just like India, Pakistan too celebrates its Independence Day with the same fervour and patriotism.

A ceremony of flag hoisting, followed by national anthem and televised speeches by leaders mark this day.

Besides that the country also indulges in other celebratory events, parades and cultural programmes.

India Independence Day 2020

The security has been tightened near Red Fort, ahead of Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

A full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort yesterday for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital on Independence Day.