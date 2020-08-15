Independence Day 2020: 6 reasons freedom doesn't feel free

The Supreme Court of India, the apex court of the world’s biggest democracy, on the eve of the country’s 74th Independence Day held advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his two tweets on CJI SA Bobde and the SC. In one of the tweets, he had commented on the CJI’s ‘Fast and Furious’ avatar and in another, the ‘destruction of democracy’ and ‘particularly the role of the last four CJIs’ during the six years of PM Modi’s regime.

When the top court of the land finds contempt in criticism, we know the ‘free’ in freedom is still far from achieving. However, this isn’t a new phenomenon. Years ago when Jawaharlal Nehru gave his famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech and announced India’s freedom from the British Raj, it was immediately later when he, along with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, agreed to place ‘reasonable restrictions’ on free speech.

As we look over the course of the last one year, the restrictions on free speech and expression have come rather alarmingly at the forefront. Activists and journalists speaking against the ruling dispensation have been detained. People have been mercilessly thrashed and slapped with FIRs for social media posts criticising the ‘supreme leaders’. Students were beaten black and blue for protesting. A state was turned into two union territories. A contentious bill was passed when there were nation-wide protests against it. Thousands are dying because of the country’s almost invisible medical infrastructure. Scores of people have lost their jobs amid the pandemic. So, what Independence Day are we really celebrating?

