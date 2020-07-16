Mumbai: Man booked for calling Aaditya Thackeray ‘baby penguin’

An offence of obscenity and defamation has been registered against a person named Sameet Thakkar, for his alleged derogatory tweets against ministers of the state government on Twitter. Thakkar reportedly tweeted objectionable remarks on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

According to V P Road Police, on July 1, Thakkar shared a photo on Twitter, allegedly referring to Aaditya as 'Mohammad Azam Shaha of Maharashtra aka baby penguin' and to the CM as a 'modern day Aurangazeb'. As per the complaint, Thakkar also made tweeted against Raut as well.

The complainant in the case, Yuva Sena legal head Dharmendra Mishra, said, "It is not the first time Thakkar has used derogatory language against the state leaders. So I decided to lodge a complaint against him and approached the V P Road police".

"When I checked his Twitter profile, I was shocked to find that he is being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is unfortunate if the PM follows such persons," said Mishra.

Following the complaint, V P Road Police have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of obscenity (292), defamation (500) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. "We have registered an offence against Thakkar and issued a notice to him," said an officer from V P Road police station.