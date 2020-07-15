From DJs to Mahesh Babu: An incomplete list of things people have threatened comedians over

Manoj Prabhakar on Mahesh Babu

In 2018, Chennai comic Manoj Prabhakar drew the ire of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s fans, after he compared him to Katrina Kaif. Beautiful but lacked expressions. The Telugu Movie Artist Association (MAA) sent the Nadigar Sangam a notice, demanding action for "extremely derogatory comments”

After the relentless abuse on social media and threats to his friends and family, Manoj apologised in a Facebook post.

Gaurav Kapoor on Royal Enfield

In 2017, Gaurav Kapoor in his gig on India’s favourite motorcycle Royal Enfield mentioned that the vehicle was a product of sex between Harley Davidson and Rajdoot. The joke didn’t sit well with ‘Bullet’ riders who threatened him on social media.

Kapoor bounced back, deleting his previous video and made another one joking on the comments and messages he received online.

Tanmay Bhat on Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar

AIB comedian Tanmay Bhat headlined in 2016 for using the face-swap Snapchat filter featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar and cracking crass jokes.

However, the act blew out of proportion and Bhat was on the receiving end of vile comments and death threats. He also faced the wrath of NCP and MNS leaders in Maharashtra.

Tanmay later apologised for his actions.

Now that we have curated a list of examples that didn’t involve religion or politics, it is safe to say that jokes are offended when taken subjectively.

One is free to criticise, report, send feedback or even use an ethical medium to complain. However, sending threats and maligning an individual’s reputation on social media is today’s norm, which is free and blessed with anonymity.

Agrima Joshua, who hurt the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers, apologised and took down her video. But Shubham Mishra, who threatened her of rape, was detained. Not to mention, it happened only after the outrage skyrocketed.

Perhaps that’s how a democracy will function in the coming days. Mishra’s arrest is an example for all those who assume sending DMs and commenting on social media will never put them in harm’s way. The bubble has only begun to burst now.