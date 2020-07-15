From DJs to Mahesh Babu: An incomplete list of things people have threatened comedians over

Agrima Joshua’s case brought in a wave of fear among other comedians who cited jokes on religion and politics back in the day. While some apologised, others made their social media accounts private. There were also some unfortunate ones, who faced incoming wrath in person.
It may sound surprising but it really isn’t. Over the years, there have been several instances where comedians were thrashed or cancelled on virtual platforms for their gigs that offended a certain community or fan club. Here’s an incomplete list of incidents that didn’t have anything to do with religion or politics.
Netflix’s Hasmukh
In May 2020, Delhi High Court declined to grant interim stay on airing of Vir Das's ‘Hasmukh’ on Netflix, dismissing a plea that had claimed the fictional series maligned the reputation of advocates.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva dismissed the application moved by lawyer Ashutosh Dubey.
The main petition seeking permanent injunction on airing of the show is pending and listed for hearing in July. Netflix, represented by advocate Saikrishna Rajagopal, said in the court that an injunction on the show would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.
It has argued that there are several judgments which say lawyers as a class cannot be defamed.
Rahul Subramanian on DJs
In March 2018, comedian Rahul Subramanian posted a clip from his stand-up special “Kal Main Udega” about DJs. He shared on Facebook, how the clip had led to him receiving online threats. Besides, there were some men waiting for him outside his gig in Gurgaon, who warned him of dire consequences if he ever made fun of DJs again. Following this incident, his show in Pune was also cancelled due to ‘security reasons’.
Manoj Prabhakar on Mahesh Babu
In 2018, Chennai comic Manoj Prabhakar drew the ire of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s fans, after he compared him to Katrina Kaif. Beautiful but lacked expressions. The Telugu Movie Artist Association (MAA) sent the Nadigar Sangam a notice, demanding action for "extremely derogatory comments”
After the relentless abuse on social media and threats to his friends and family, Manoj apologised in a Facebook post.
Gaurav Kapoor on Royal Enfield
In 2017, Gaurav Kapoor in his gig on India’s favourite motorcycle Royal Enfield mentioned that the vehicle was a product of sex between Harley Davidson and Rajdoot. The joke didn’t sit well with ‘Bullet’ riders who threatened him on social media.
Kapoor bounced back, deleting his previous video and made another one joking on the comments and messages he received online.
Tanmay Bhat on Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar
AIB comedian Tanmay Bhat headlined in 2016 for using the face-swap Snapchat filter featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar and cracking crass jokes.
However, the act blew out of proportion and Bhat was on the receiving end of vile comments and death threats. He also faced the wrath of NCP and MNS leaders in Maharashtra.
Tanmay later apologised for his actions.
Now that we have curated a list of examples that didn’t involve religion or politics, it is safe to say that jokes are offended when taken subjectively.
One is free to criticise, report, send feedback or even use an ethical medium to complain. However, sending threats and maligning an individual’s reputation on social media is today’s norm, which is free and blessed with anonymity.
Agrima Joshua, who hurt the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers, apologised and took down her video. But Shubham Mishra, who threatened her of rape, was detained. Not to mention, it happened only after the outrage skyrocketed.
Perhaps that’s how a democracy will function in the coming days. Mishra’s arrest is an example for all those who assume sending DMs and commenting on social media will never put them in harm’s way. The bubble has only begun to burst now.
