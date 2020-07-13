FPJ Fast Facts: YouTuber Shubham Mishra detained by Vadodara Police for threatening Agrima Joshua with rape

Let us take a look at how the events unfolded:

1. Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua's old video, in which she was seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea, went viral on the internet and it was met with a tremendous amount of flak. In the one minute seven seconds video clip, Joshua went on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora about the statue.

2. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded to arrest Joshua for her comments. He even wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded strict legal action against her.

3. Deshmukh then instructed Mumbai Police to take legal action against Joshua. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh wrote, "I ve instructed CP Mumbai and IG Cyber to take legal action expeditiously ..I urge everyone to maintain calm and law will take its course."

4. Amid the countless trolling on social media, the stand-up comedian also received rape threats. YouTuber Shubham Mishra posted a vile and misogynistic rant which only invited social media fury. In the now-deleted video, he was seen openly giving rape threats to Joshua.

5. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took to Twitter and posted Mishra's distatsteful video. Kamra tagged National Commission of Women (NCW) and wrote, "Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down..."

6. NCW promised to take action against Mishra and wrote, "@NCWIndia has been tagged on this video by @kunalkamra88 where a man can be heard hurling abuses and giving open threats to a female comedian. #NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women. We'll take action and ensure that this man gets strictest punishment possible," NCW tweeted.

7. On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Mumbai Police to take appropriate legal action against Mishra. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught us to respect women.But if someone is using/threatening the wrong language about women, then there is a law for them. @MahaCyber1 verify this video. @CPMumbaiPolice take appropriate legal action against the person in the video as per the rules," he tweeted.