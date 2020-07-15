Silence of the Comedians: As Twitterati trend #HinduphobicComedyIndustry, comedians upload 'apology' videos

On Tuesday, at least seven stand-up comedians either deactivated their Twitter accounts or protected it after netizens began digging up their old tweets and videos in which they were "mocking" Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Some of these comedians even posted 'apology' videos as Twitterati began trending #HinduphobicComedyIndustry.

Sahil Shah, Azeem Banatwalla, Alokesh Sinha, Sanjay Rajoura, Aadar Malik, Neeti Palta and Rohan Joshi were the comedians who faced the wrath on social media.

Sahil Shah and Aadar Malik posted videos and apologized. "If I've offended anyone's sentiments please accept my humble apology," wrote Shah. "If my actions and words have hurt anyone's sentiments, here is my sincere apology," said Mailk.