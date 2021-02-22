In Pics: Train services in Kashmir resume after remaining suspended for 11 months

rain services resumed in the Kashmir Valley on Monday after remaining suspended for around 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector.

"Railways to resume train operations in Kashmir Valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February, with two services operating initially," Goyal tweeted.

Earlier, the Railways said that no date has yet been fixed for resumption of all passenger train operations.