In Pics: Train services in Kashmir resume after remaining suspended for 11 months

By FPJ Web Desk

Passengers board a train as the rail service connecting Banihal to Baramulla resumed, in Kashmir on monday. After remaining suspended for 11 months due to the pandemic.
Sajad Hameed

rain services resumed in the Kashmir Valley on Monday after remaining suspended for around 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector.

"Railways to resume train operations in Kashmir Valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February, with two services operating initially," Goyal tweeted.

Earlier, the Railways said that no date has yet been fixed for resumption of all passenger train operations.

The Indian Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. "Already more than 65 per cent trains are running. Over 250 plus trains were added in January alone and more will be added gradually," a spokesperson said.

Currently, only special trains which are fully reserved are in operation across the country along with some suburban train services.

All regular train services were cancelled since March 25 when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

See pics here:

Passengers waiting for a train as the rail service connecting Banihal to Baramulla resumed, in Kashmir on Monda. After remaining suspended for 11 months due to the pandemic.
Passengers waiting for a train as the rail service connecting Banihal to Baramulla resumed, in Kashmir on Monda. After remaining suspended for 11 months due to the pandemic
Train arrives at the Nowgam Railway station in Srinagar as the rail service connecting Banihal to Baramulla resumed on Monday. After remaining suspended for 11 months due to the pandemic.
