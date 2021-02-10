In Pics: As minimum temperature drops, tourists flock to snow laden Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir continued to reel under cold weather conditions with the minimum temperature dropping in most parts of the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

The meteorological department has predicted dry but slightly cold weather for the next few days, they said.

Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 4.0 degrees Celsius -- down half-a-degree from the previous night, the officials said.

The MeT office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry for the week ahead.

As J&K witnessed heavy snowfall, tourists and locals had a great time playing with the snow in Gulmarg.

With a fresh blanket of snow, Gulmarg is currently a tourists' paradise. Tourism in the Valley received a boost with the snowfall with many flocking to Gulmarg to participate in the Snow Fest at Northern Kashmir's ski resort.

Let's take a look at some pictures from Gulmarg.