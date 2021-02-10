India

In Pics: As minimum temperature drops, tourists flock to snow laden Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir

By FPJ Web Desk

A general view of the snow- covered hotel and trees at a famous ski- resort in Gulmarg.
Sajad Hameed

Kashmir continued to reel under cold weather conditions with the minimum temperature dropping in most parts of the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

The meteorological department has predicted dry but slightly cold weather for the next few days, they said.

Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 4.0 degrees Celsius -- down half-a-degree from the previous night, the officials said.

The MeT office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry for the week ahead.

As J&K witnessed heavy snowfall, tourists and locals had a great time playing with the snow in Gulmarg.

With a fresh blanket of snow, Gulmarg is currently a tourists' paradise. Tourism in the Valley received a boost with the snowfall with many flocking to Gulmarg to participate in the Snow Fest at Northern Kashmir's ski resort.

Let's take a look at some pictures from Gulmarg.

Tourists play with snow during a sunny winter day at World Famous ski resort Gulmarg.
Sajad Hameed
A general view of the snow- covered hotel and trees at a famous ski- resort in Gulmarg.
Sajad Hameed
Tourists enjoy the ride on snow sledges during a sunny winter day at a famous ski- resort in Gulmarg, on Tuesday.
Sajad Hameed
Tourists and locals ski on a slope during a sunny winter day at World Famous ski resort Gulmarg, northwest of Srinagar.
Sajad Hameed
A view of a snow covered trees during a sunny winter day at Gulmarg, 55 kilometers north of Srinagar.
Sajad Hameed
Children throw snowballs on each other on the snow-covered Ski Resort Gulmarg during a sunny winter day, on Tuesday.
Sajad Hameed

