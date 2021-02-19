India

In Pics: Wreath laying ceremony of two policemen who were killed in militant attack in Barzulla area of Srinagar

Senior security and civil officers carry the mortal remains of Police Cop, who was killed in an encounter with militants at Budgam district of Kashmir, during the wreath laying ceremony, in Srinagar
Two policemen were killed in a militant attack in Srinagar.

"Police personnel SgCt Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad succumb to their injuries," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir police The policemen were injured after terrorists fired bullets at a Police party in the Barzulla area of the Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today.

"Terrorists attacked a police party in Barzulla area of district Srinagar. In this terror incident, two policemen got injured. They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the official account of Kashmir Zone police had tweeted.

A search operation was launched by security forces in the Baghat area of Srinagar following the attack.


Paramilitary troops are seen near the site of an attack by suspected militants in Barzula Area of Srinagar.
A girl mourns outside the damaged house in which Militants took shelter during an encounter between Militants and security forces in at a Village in Budgam district of Kashmir.
Paramilitary soldiers patrol during a search operation after suspected militants killed a policeman in a nearby village, in Beerwah area, of Budgam district in Kashmir
Wreath laying ceremony of Police personnel Sg Ct Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad who lost their lives in an attack by Militants in Barzulla, Srinagar today.
Wreath laying ceremony of Police personnel Sg Ct Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad who lost their lives in an attack by Militants in Barzulla, Srinagar today.
Wreath laying ceremony of Police personnel Sg Ct Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad who lost their lives in an attack by Militants in Barzulla, Srinagar today.
