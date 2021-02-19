Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in Shopian; another encounter underway in Budgam

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday. Going by updates shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter, this is the second such encounter to take place in the Union Territory over the last few hours. Hours earlier, late Thursday night, another encounter started at Badigam area of Shopian.

According to the Police, the Shopian encounter had led to the death of three unidentified terrorists. "Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," the Police added.