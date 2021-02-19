Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in Shopian; another encounter underway in Budgam

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday. Going by updates shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter, this is the second such encounter to take place in the Union Territory over the last few hours. Hours earlier, late Thursday night, another encounter started at Badigam area of Shopian.
According to the Police, the Shopian encounter had led to the death of three unidentified terrorists. "Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," the Police added.
The Budgam encounter continues to be underway. According to latest Twitter updates shared by the Kashmir Zone Police, police and security forces are continuing their Operation against the terrorists.
As per the officials one police SPO, Mohammad Altaf has been slain and another individual, SgCt Manzoor Ahmad has been injured.
Further details awaited.