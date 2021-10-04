'If you can arrest us, why not the murder-accused minister's son': Congress' Priyanka Gandhi after police detain on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who has been to Lakhimpur a day after eight protesters were killed was arrested in the early hours of the day. The Congress leader following her arrest questioned why the murder-accused son of a Union Minister had not been arrested. According to NDTV report, Priyanka Gandhi said, "If you can arrest us, why not the murder-accused minister's son."

She called it a "complete collapse of the democratic, legal process" in Uttar Pradesh, where the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is in power.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was stopped around 4 am, when she was on the outskirts of Lakhimpur Kheri, around 130 KM from Lucknow. She said she was told she was arrested under Section 151 on grounds that she was "going to commit a crime in future".

Apart from this, A video of the Congress General Secretary sweeping a room with a broom has gone viral on social media. According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.

The room was apparently dirty and Priyanka asked for a broom and cleaned it herself.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Of the eight dead, four were travelling in cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish and several others in connection with the violence.

Apart from Priyanka, several opposition leaders were stopped from travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri as the deaths became a political flashpoint in poll-bound UP.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:10 PM IST