Watch: Priyanka Gandhi sweeps room after being detained on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri; netizens divided

A video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping a room with a broom has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.

The room was apparently dirty and Priyanka asked for a broom and cleaned it herself.

Congress workers slammed the police officials for not even giving a clean room to their leader.

"Is this their Swachh Bharat? This is our leader who is cleaning the broom without any fuss," said a local Congress leader.

Sharing the video, the official Twitter handle of Congress wrote, "This protest is for the right of the Annadata (farmers), to protect the constitutional rights. The BJP government cannot crush our democratic and constitutional rights. The fight for rights will continue as we follow the path of Gandhiji."

The video has netizens criticising the government further. However, there are also those who are criticising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'drama' and stealing the attention from the issue at hand.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested from Hargaon in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where violence had claimed eight lives on Sunday.

Other opposition leaders were also being stopped form proceeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri after Sunday's incident, where the death toll has gone up to eight.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 01:55 PM IST