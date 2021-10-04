e-Paper Get App

Farmers call off agitation in UP after assurance of compensation
Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi arrested on way to Lakhimpur Kheri; netizens raise questions

Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow airport on Sunday evening and was stopped by the police multiple times on her trip to Lakhimpur Kheri
FPJ Web Desk
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | PTI File Photo

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | PTI File Photo

On her way to see the families of the victims of Sunday's carnage in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested in Hargaon on Monday. Following the incident, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow airport on Sunday evening and was stopped by the police multiple times on her trip to Lakhimpur Kheri. Her convoy was stopped in Lucknow, and the Kaul House, where she stays during her visits to Lucknow, was encircled by police.

"Warrant nikalo, order nikalo nahi toh main yahan se nahi hil rahi hoon (Produce a warrant or a legal order or else I am not moving out from here) and if you will put me in that car I will charge you with kidnapping. And the charge will not be against the police but you," Priyanka tells the police.

In areas of the violence-plagued district, mobile internet services have been suspended, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been issued.

The arrest has sparked major controversy on all the social media platforms, as netizens raise questions about the arrest.

Have a look:

Priyanka Gandhi, who was born on 12th January 1972, is known by her married name Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She is an Indian politician and the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
