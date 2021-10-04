Watch: Priyanka Gandhi arrested on way to Lakhimpur Kheri; netizens raise questions

On her way to see the families of the victims of Sunday's carnage in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested in Hargaon on Monday. Following the incident, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow airport on Sunday evening and was stopped by the police multiple times on her trip to Lakhimpur Kheri. Her convoy was stopped in Lucknow, and the Kaul House, where she stays during her visits to Lucknow, was encircled by police.
जब नाश मनुज पर छाता है,— Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2021
पहले विवेक मर जाता है।।
राज्यसभा सांसद @deependerSHooda के साथ ये बर्ताव भाजपाई की कायरता का प्रतीक है और @priyankagandhi जी का डटकर खड़े हो जाना साहस का।
विजय साहस की होगी।#PriyankaGandhiwithFarmers#लखीमपुर_किसान_नरसंहार pic.twitter.com/OXtpuu2JE1
"Warrant nikalo, order nikalo nahi toh main yahan se nahi hil rahi hoon (Produce a warrant or a legal order or else I am not moving out from here) and if you will put me in that car I will charge you with kidnapping. And the charge will not be against the police but you," Priyanka tells the police.
In areas of the violence-plagued district, mobile internet services have been suspended, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been issued.
The arrest has sparked major controversy on all the social media platforms, as netizens raise questions about the arrest.
Have a look:
October 4, 2021
NO WOMAN can be arrested after sunset and before sunrise & where such exceptional circumstances exist,woman police officer shall by making a written report,OBTAIN the prior PERMISSION of The JUDICIAL MAGISTRATE (must to arrest).#Lakhimpur_Kheri— StudentneedsJustice 🇮🇳 ✋ (@StudentneedsJ) October 4, 2021
Priyanka Gandhi!! 🔥🔥— imrañ ali (@imraali06691909) October 4, 2021
...and off she went to change our country!!! pic.twitter.com/lM6eMOvktg— Avish (@thefu_k) October 4, 2021
True grit & courage against a brutal state, where the police have got accustomed to operating outside the law 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥#प्रियंका_गांधी #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/jtuz1anAMM— Nikhil Alva (@njalva) October 4, 2021
Salute to you mam. Really proud.#PriyankaGandhi #प्रियंका_गांधी— Gentleman🏹 (@munna_sinngh) October 4, 2021
Smt #PriyankaGandhi Vadra ji asks the UP Police for the law & warrant under which she is being arrested & forced to sit in the police jeep! The police have none. #Lakhimpur #lakhimpurkheri pic.twitter.com/8Ganvgw6ir— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 4, 2021
“UP may not be governed by laws but there are laws that protect the people of India…”@priyankagandhi takes on UP police attempting to arrest her without a warrant. pic.twitter.com/7nVZ1Y3Tkz— Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) October 4, 2021
Section 144 implemented in Lakhimpur Kheri, U.P.— Abdul Mannan Sait (@MannanSait) October 4, 2021
internet service down
Priyanka Gandhi detained in Hargaon
Sanjay Singh in custody
Satish Mishra under house arrest in Lucknow
akhilesh yadav arrested
But according to the blind devotees(Andhbhakts), everything is OK in UP!
Priyanka Gandhi, who was born on 12th January 1972, is known by her married name Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She is an Indian politician and the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)