I feel ashamed as an Indian as we failed a rape victim, says Gautam Gambhir

BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Unnao rape victim and said 'it is very disheartening that today we all have failed as a nation.' "Today I feel ashamed as an Indian as we failed a rape victim, who was first raped then burned brutally by the accused. It is disheartening that we as a nation have failed to save her," Gambhir told ANI.

He said that all individuals should take responsibility across party lines and not politicise such matters.

Urging political parties to stand together in support of rape victims, he said: "All I want to request is that at least in the rape cases, we should not politicise. It is very hard to feel the pain of the victim's family. The nation belongs to both men and women. We have to stop a situation where women feel unsafe after sunset." "I want this country for women as much as for men. They have contributed a lot to the building of the nation. There is a need to change mindsets, not dressing style of women," he said.