Unnao rape case protesters turn wild; woman throws petrol on her 6-year-old daughter

23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district , succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

"She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.

Protesters gathered outside the Safdarjung Hospital. While protesting against the Unnao rape case, a woman threw petrol on her 6-year-old daughter. The girl has been taken to emergency for the treatment, while the woman has been taken into custody by the police, reported ANI.