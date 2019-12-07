Unnao Rape-Murder: Priyanka Gandhi to meet victim's family; Akhilesh Yadav sits on 'dharna' outside Vidhan Sabha

In the meantime, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left for Unnao to meet the family and extend condolences to them, Congress sources said.

Earlier in the day, reacting to the news, she had questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the Unnao gang rape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district.

In a tweet, she said: "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?"

She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car with a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck.

In another tweet Priyanka Gandhi said: "I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim."

The Congress general secretary also went on to say that it is everyone's collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice.

"At the social level, we all are guilty, but at the same time, this also points out to the hollow law and order mechanism in UP," she tweeted.