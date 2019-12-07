Horrors of Unnao rape case shows why people have lost faith in the system

The victim ran for a kilometer with 90 per cent burns, in intense pain, crying for help and assistance, reports IANS. As per reports, after the incident with burn injuries, she took a bystander's mobile phone and called the emergency help number and police herself.

According to an NDTV report, the woman who was conscious on her way to the hospital gave a statement to the police identifying her attackers. Reportedly she had said that she was thrashed and stabbed before being set on fire near her village.

In a chilling recap, the woman had said in her statement to Sub Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak that she was attacked when she reached Gaura turn near her home.

She was taken to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow and later airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Police had provided a "green corridor" for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital and the ambulance covered a distance of 13 km in 18 minutes. She was taken to a dedicated ICU, the hospital's medical superintendent had earlier said.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Kumar had described her condition "extremely critical". She was put on ventilator and her vitals were very low, he had said.

"Despite our best efforts, she did not survive. Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest at around 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm," said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.