'BJP leaders should stop fake propaganda': Priyanka Gandhi lashes out after Unnao rape survivor set ablaze

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at the BJP and UP government and accused it of lying about the law and order situation in the state. This came after a rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning.

In a tweet on the Unnao incident, Gandhi said, "Yesterday the Union home minister and the chief minister of UP lied about the law and order situation in the state. Seeing such incidents every day makes one angry. BJP leaders should also stop with the fake propaganda now."