'BJP leaders should stop fake propaganda': Priyanka Gandhi lashes out after Unnao rape survivor set ablaze

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at the BJP and UP government and accused it of lying about the law and order situation in the state. This came after a rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning.
In a tweet on the Unnao incident, Gandhi said, "Yesterday the Union home minister and the chief minister of UP lied about the law and order situation in the state. Seeing such incidents every day makes one angry. BJP leaders should also stop with the fake propaganda now."
The Congress leader also tagged a news report of the incident in which a rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men.
The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, the police said. The woman has named five persons and three of them have been arrested, the police said. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, the police said.
(Inputs from PTI)
